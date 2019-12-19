Two French women open school to teach their language in Naperville

The School Readiness Center in Naperville is renting space to a new French-language school where teachers Estelle Paciero, Caroline Cezilly and Peggy Laparra are pictured along with school co-founder Laure Imbert. Courtesy of Laure Imbert

Parents and leaders of Ecole Francaise FLAM Greater Chicago, including Alejandra Seader, Celine Leroy, Laure Imbert, Peggy Laparra, Brenna Verdier and Caroline Cezilly visit with Guillaume Lacroix, center, the French consul general in Chicago, in October at the new French-language school in Naperville. Courtesy of Laure Imbert

Laure Imbert moved to Naperville on March 20 and one month later, she was on her way to giving the area something it didn't have: a French language school.

Ecole Francaise FLAM Greater Chicago hosted its first classes in September, teaching 13 students ages 4 to 9 the vocabulary, grammar and structure of a language they already speak at home.

"The school is a little bit beyond the idea of speaking French," Imbert said. "We emphasize the culture, the books, the songs the literature -- even at a very young age."

Imbert worked with fellow French native Caroline Cezilly, who had been a teacher in her home country, as well as the FLAM program of the French government for "Français langue maternelle" or "French as a First Language" to establish the school.

"It's a program meant to diffuse the French culture around the world," Imbert said.

The deadline to receive FLAM program funding to support the first five years of school operations was April 20, Imbert said. So while she was unpacking boxes after her family of six moved to Naperville from California, she was busy recruiting students via a Facebook group for French families in the Naperville area and setting up the administration of what she calls "a service to the French families -- including mine."

"The kids really enjoy it," Imbert said about the French school, which meets on Saturdays for two-hour classes and just concluded its first semester. "It creates a bonding of the French parents."

The school now is expanding starting Jan. 15 to offer Wednesday evening classes for students who are not as advanced at speaking French. It's open to children ages 4 to 13 for native speaker classes, and children as well as adults ages 18 and older for beginner classes for non-natives. Tuition is $800 a year.

Brenna Verdier, who teaches French at Naperville North High School, said she plans to switch her 7-year-old daughter into the Wednesday evening class next month even though the family speaks French at home.

"With the strong influence of English at school, we needed a way to counteract that," Verdier said, "and we're just so glad we found the school to help."

Verdier said the school fills a gap of French learning for French-speaking families in the area. Taking French classes in middle school or high school is great, but early learning can help connect students to their linguistic roots.

"I have a lot of families from France who take French, but it's always been missing the mark for the younger siblings," Verdier said. "This is a great way to reach that demographic."

Guillaume Lacroix, French consul general in Chicago, said Thursday he has visited the school twice to offer the consulate's support, once in October and once last weekend. He said the population of French citizens in Naperville and surrounding suburbs is higher than even he realized at roughly 1,200 people. And he called it "impressive" how quickly Imbert and Cezilly established the new school.

"Clearly the initiators of the project had a clear vision in mind," he said. "They've been able to fulfill their vision in a quite impressive short amount of time."

The French school meets inside the School Readiness Center at 430 River Road in Naperville, in a space rented from the preschool in a partnership Imbert said has been beneficial. It also is working to offer extracurricular activities including a small French library for children's books, a children's choral club for French songs, a board game club and a cooking club.

For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/Eole-Francaise-FLAM-Greater-Chicago-2279705315576017/ or email eflamgc@gmail.com.