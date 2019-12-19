Route 31 near Carpentersville reopened after 4-vehicle crash

Route 31 near Carpentersville has been reopened between Commerce Parkway and Miller Road after Kane County sheriff's office investigators completed an early morning crash investigation.

The crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. and the road was reopened about an hour later, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's officials said one person sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The crash involved four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.

There was no word on any citations issued to any of the drivers.

The area is under construction, sheriff's officials said, which could have contributed to the crash.