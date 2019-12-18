One critically injured, Route 12 closed after North Barrington crash

One person is in critical condition after a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon between a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck on Route 12 in North Barrington, authorities said.

The crash occurred along Route 12 between Old McHenry and Miller roads, Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli said.

That stretch of Route 12 remained closed in both directions until about 3:35 p.m., when northbound lanes reopened, the sherriff's office said. Southbound traffic remained blocked.

Covelli said the sheriff's office likely will have more information to release later.