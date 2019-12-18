One critically injured in Route 12 crash in Barrington

One person is in critical condition after a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon between a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck on Route 12 in North Barrington, authorities said.

The crash occurred along Route 12 between Old McHenry and Miller roads, Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli said.

A 44-year-old Palatine man was driving north in a 2003 Mercedes-Benz SUV when he crossed the median and drove into the southbound lanes, according to a news release from the Lake County sheriff's office. The Mercedes-Benz hit a 1995 Freightliner truck and trailer driven by a 52-year-old Elgin man. The Mercedes-Benz rolled into the ditch on the west side of Route 12, according to the release.

A medical helicopter flew the Mercedes-Benz driver to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, the release said.

That stretch of Route 12 remained closed in both directions until about 3:35 p.m., when northbound lanes reopened, the sheriff's office said. Southbound traffic was expected to resume around 5:45 p.m., the release said.

The Lake County sheriff's office is investigating the crash.

• Daily Herald correspondent Mary Norkol contributed to this report.