Northwest Highway in Barrington reopens after crash
Updated 12/18/2019 8:43 AM
Northwest Highway has reopened between Lake-Cook Road and Hillside Avenue in Barrington after a morning commute crash.
The crash was reported at 7 a.m. and there are no details about vehicles involved or any injuries.
The road was closed for almost an hour.
