Feder: In WXRT shake-up, Brehmer moves to middays, Milne to mornings; Dixon out

Lin Brehmer, the likable and literate morning personality on WXRT 93.1-FM since 1991, will move to middays early in the new year, the Entercom adult album alternative station announced Wednesday.

Succeeding Brehmer in mornings will be Richard Milne, a 33-year veteran of the station who currently hosts middays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays.

In a related move, Entercom has dropped newscasts in morning drive at the heritage rocker, eliminating the position of longtime morning news anchor and co-host Mary Dixon, effective immediately. Her last day on WXRT was Tuesday.

