Cricket Wireless employees make sandwiches for those in need

Cricket Wireless employees broke out the peanut butter and jelly Wednesday to make 150 sandwiches for those in need.

Employees in the company's Arlington Heights office included the sandwiches in lunches that will also feature an apple, juice box and a cookie to be given to homeless residents of Chicago's Lawndale community, said Eileen Dorn, territory sales manager.

"We have a lot of stores in Chicago and we're giving back to the community we serve," she said. Dorn said she has put in 200 volunteer hours in the city during the past year and thought the lunches would be a great way of giving back and for team bonding with sales managers and assistants.

The lunches will be distributed during the next few days, she said.