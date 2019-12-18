Building teardowns continue ahead of planned Rosemont public safety building

Demolition of more light industrial buildings near the Allstate Arena continues this week, eventually making way for a new Rosemont public safety department building.

So far, about half of the dozen properties the village has purchased in recent years along Barry Street and Lyndon Avenue have met the wrecking ball. And the village just acquired one more building as part of a condemnation proceeding, agreeing to pay Summit Stone at 7110-7116 Lyndon Ave. $350,000 plus moving expenses, as part of an agreed final judgment order in a condemnation proceeding.

The company is due to move out by Feb. 15. Leases for other businesses in the tiny industrial area expire this month, after which teardowns can begin. That leaves two more businesses, Nicholas Machine & Tool and Kass Industries, for which negotiations continue, according to Mayor Brad Stephens. Those properties aren't being eyed as space for the new building, but likely its parking lot instead, he added.

At the same time, design work for the proposed one-story, 100,000-square-foot public safety headquarters continues. As the planning process has evolved, Stephens now says the building is set to include the NORCOMM regional dispatch center. Rosemont will join the consortium, which includes Melrose Park, Stone Park, Maywood and Bellwood and currently dispatches from the Leyden Fire Protection District firehouse in Franklin Park. The inclusion of NORCOMM in the new Rosemont cop shop is why projected costs are still unknown. Initial estimates were in the $35 million range, but incorporating the dispatch center could add to costs, Stephens said. The village plans to issue bonds to pay for the new building, he said.

In April, the village board inked agreements for architectural design work, civil and structural engineering services, and a construction manager. Crews plan to break ground in the summer and complete the project in 2021.