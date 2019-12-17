Hoffman Estates adopts rules for recreational pot sales

Hoffman Estates officials have adopted regulations for the sale of recreational marijuana in the village, limiting the number of dispensaries at three and dictating three specific business areas in which they can be located. Associated Press/2017

Hoffman Estates village board members Monday gave final approval to regulations on businesses selling recreational marijuana by a 4-2 vote, largely sticking to their recommendation votes of two weeks earlier.

This time it was Trustee Karen Arnet who was absent, rather than Trustee Karen Mills. But the votes against the rules still came from Trustees Gary Pilafas and Gary Stanton.

As if Jan. 1, recreational marijuana use will be legal for those 21 and older. Pilafas has been critical of legalization since it was approved by the state legislature and Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this year.

Stanton said he shares that concern but also feels the village's own regulations on sales, as adopted, are too broad.

Though municipalities cannot ban recreational marijuana use, they can regulate sales within their borders and tax them up to 3%, as Hoffman Estates has done.

The village's regulations limit the number of dispensaries to three and confine them to three specific business areas located on the west side, along the Barrington Road corridor, and around the intersection of Higgins and Roselle roads.

Any dispensary also will require a special-use permit, granting the village board even more discretion over their particular locations.

The state law prohibits dispensaries from being within 1,500 feet of each other, as well as the use of marijuana on the premises. The state also has created security requirements for the dispensaries.

No members of the public spoke before the village board's vote Monday night.