Feder: Sun-Times experiments with Spanish-language 'La Voz'
Updated 12/17/2019 6:39 AM
With the demise of Tribune Publishing's Spanish-language weekly Hoy, a newcomer is hoping to fill the void. On Friday the Sun-Times will publish La Voz ("The Voice") Chicago, a Spanish supplement wrapping around the regular paper. Read more at robertfeder.com.
