Two teens, man shot while sitting in SUV in Waukegan

Two teens and a man were listed in stable condition Monday after suffering gunshot wounds when someone opened fire on them late Sunday as they sat in a parked SUV in Waukegan, police said.

According to Waukegan police, officers called to the 1000 block of Yeoman Street about 11:30 p.m. Sunday found three male gunshot victims. The victims, all Waukegan residents, were taken from the scene to area hospitals for treatment, police said. Another male teen in the vehicle with them was not injured.

Based on witness statements, the shooter was last seen running from the scene, according to police. Multiple shell casings have been recovered, but the caliber and number of shots fired are not being released at this time, police said.

The SUV the victims were sitting in was reported stolen from Barrington on Dec. 10, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Waukegan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Tip Line at (847) 856-6444.