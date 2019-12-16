 

The full lawsuit against Mancow Muller

  • Former Harvest Bible Church pastor James MacDonald, right, is suing his once close follower, radio personality Erich Mancow Muller, left, alleging Muller defamed and fabricated stories about him to "build up listener interest."

This is the 18-count, 27-page lawsuit that former Harvest Bible Church lead pastor James MacDonald filed against WLS radio personality Mancow Muller and WLS-owner Cumulus Media last Thursday related to comments Muller made on air and in his podcasts.

It claims defamation of character, false light invasion of privacy, infliction of emotional distress, reckless hiring, negligent supervision and eavesdropping.

