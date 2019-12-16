The full lawsuit against Mancow Muller
Updated 12/16/2019 11:49 AM
This is the 18-count, 27-page lawsuit that former Harvest Bible Church lead pastor James MacDonald filed against WLS radio personality Mancow Muller and WLS-owner Cumulus Media last Thursday related to comments Muller made on air and in his podcasts.
It claims defamation of character, false light invasion of privacy, infliction of emotional distress, reckless hiring, negligent supervision and eavesdropping.
