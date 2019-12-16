Helping a woman who always helps others

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Julie Felipez of Gurnee. Here is her story ...

"Hannah has always had a selfless heart. Last spring, epilepsy derailed her life and her career. She struggles with depression and anxiety as a result. She had to move from her home. She works two waitress jobs to get by.

"She is 21. Her cousin's kids, ages 2 and 9 months, are in crisis since September in DCFS care. In spite of her own trials, Hannah stepped in to care for them a couple of days a week.

"After working long shifts, she gets up early to be with them. She needed car seats to transport the kids and has to put gas in the car. She needs playthings and other supplies for them when they come over.

"Even though her own life is tough right now, she continues to put others first. It's who she has always been.

"Money is tight as the Christmas season approaches. Hannah has always loved to give more than receive. The $100 would most certainly lift her spirits and would help her continue to be an angel to the kids and others she hopes to bless."