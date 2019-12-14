Three killed in head-on crash in Beach Park

Three people, two from Waukegan and one from Beach Park, were killed early Saturday in a head-on crash in Beach Park. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

Three people were killed early Saturday in a head-on crash in the area of Green Bay Road and Blanchard Road in Beach Park.

Police called to a traffic crash at 4:45 a.m. found a 2013 Honda Civic and a 2008 Nissan Altima with heavy damage, according to Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli.

Preliminary investigation showed the Nissan driven by a 24-year-old Waukegan man was traveling north on Green Bay Road just south of Blanchard Road and for an unknown reason crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic, Covelli said.

The front end of the Nissan struck the front end of a southbound Honda driven by a 71-year-old Beach Park man, according to police.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Nissan, a 23-year old Waukegan woman, were transported to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. There were no other occupants in either car, Covelli said.

The identities of those killed will be released Monday following the autopsies, Covelli said.

The speed limit on Green Bay Road is 45 miles per hour. Whether speed was a contributing factor to the accident is one of the items that will be investigated by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit, Covelli said.