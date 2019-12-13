Three charged in armed robberies of pedestrians in Waukegan

Two men and one juvenile have been charged in connection with a series of armed robberies against pedestrians in Waukegan, police announced Friday.

Donald Palmer, 44, of North Chicago, and Gregory Battle, 20, of Waukegan, were both charged with armed robbery, battery and other crimes, according to a news release issued Friday by Waukegan Police.

A 17-year-old juvenile was charged with armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon for his role, according to the news release. The name of the juvenile was not released by authorities.

Police said that on Thanksgiving morning Palmer and Battle drove up on two people in Waukegan -- one on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue and the other 100 block of South Martin Avenue -- in a gold Chevy. In both instances Palmer and Battle produced a weapon and demanded money from the victim before fleeing.

Around two weeks later on Dec. 11, a group of people in an older-model Honda minivan carried out two similar armed robberies on pedestrians. According to police, Palmer was the driver. Their first victim told police that at around 5:40 p.m., the minivan pulled up as they were walking on the 1100 block of Westmoreland in Waukegan and someone inside produced a weapon and demanded money and property.

The second victim told officers that at around 6:15 p.m., the minivan pulled up next to them when they were walking on the 0-100 block of Pioneer Road in Waukegan. The second victim said several people jumped out of the minivan when it stopped and pulled a gun on him before demanding money and property. Neither victim was injured.

Later that night, a Waukegan patrol officer saw an older-model Honda minivan driving recklessly in the 100 block of North Butrick Street. The officers pulled the van over and found a rifle. Everyone in the van was taken to the police station.

Palmer and the 17-year-old juvenile were charged. Three other occupants were released with no charges.

Battle had been arrested Nov. 30 by Waukegan Police on a warrant from Racine County, Wisconsin, and is being held there for an unrelated crime. He will be served a warrant by Waukegan investigators at the Racine County jail.

Palmer remains in Lake County jail on a $500,000 bond. He is due back in court Jan. 8. The juvenile was transferred to the Depke Juvenile Center in Vernon Hills.