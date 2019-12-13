Arlington Heights Montessori school may close; treasurer charged in Ponzi scheme

Board members of the 55-year-old Northwest Suburban Montessori School in Arlington Heights say the nonprofit's ability to survive even the current school year has been jeopardized by losing more than $600,000 to the alleged investment fraud of its longtime treasurer.

Arlington Heights resident Robert C. Walberg, 58, who served as the school's board treasurer for about a decade, was charged in early October with theft by deception, wire fraud, securities violations and investment advisement fraud.

According to court documents, Walberg is accused of operating a Ponzi scheme through which he gained control of more than $5.5 million from more than 20 investors, of which the Montessori school was one.

He is further accused of using about $2 million of the investors' funds on his own personal expenses, transferring about half that to accounts he and family members personally controlled and paying $733,000 in credit card bills.

Prosecutors allege Walberg paid for improvement projects on the new home he bought in 2017, payments to his children's schools, car payments, groceries and country club expenses with money taken from investors.

Due to the pending criminal charges, Walberg's attorney Christopher T. Grohman declined to comment on his client's behalf Friday.

Walberg pleaded not guilty to the charges last month. At the time of his arrest, he was issued a $450,000 bond, of which he had to pay 10% to be released from custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 18.

John Helminski, who joined the Montessori school's board and became its president only this summer, said Walberg's mother-in-law had been principal of the school until last month. Walberg's wife was a teacher at the school about a decade ago.

Helminski added that Walberg's long service on the board derived from his having five kids go through the school, which serves children from 21 months old through kindergarten.

Walberg's primary role was as treasurer, but from that he gradually took on the role of investment adviser, Helminski said.

Court documents say that Walberg created a hedge fund called Chartwell Strategies in 2015 managed by Rolling Meadows-based Chartwell Advisory Group LLC, which Walberg also created.

The original purpose of the Montessori school's investments were to build an emergency fund to quickly acquire another building if it ever lost the lease to its current one, Helminski said. But with enrollment presently down to 75 students, it has had to dip into those reserves to get through the downturn in its tuition revenues, he added.

That's why the Ponzi scheme of which Walberg is accused has imperiled not just the school's emergency fund but its current operations, Helminski said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in hopes of raising $75,000 to see the school through the current academic year. As of Friday afternoon, $10,360 had been raised.

"The main message is we want to focus on the kids," Helminski said. "(The school) has been a big part of the community for 55 years."