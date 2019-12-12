Feder: Steve Sanders fills in on WGN's 'Family Classics'; Patti Vasquez reveals link to Gacy victim

In the eons since WGN-Channel 9 first raised the curtain on "Family Classics" in 1962, the iconic movie series has had only three hosts -- Frazier Thomas, Roy Leonard and Dean Richards. Until now. Steve Sanders, veteran news anchor at "Chicago's Very Own," was pressed into service at the last minute after Richards took a spill and had to miss Monday's taping. So when WGN presents the Irving Berlin classic "Holiday Inn" at 7 p.m. Friday, it'll be Sanders (in place of Richards) introducing and hosting the film.

Also, When Patti Vasquez appears on the ballot this spring as a candidate for Illinois state representative, she'll be identified by her legal name -- Patricia D. Bonnin. The former talk show host for Nexstar Media news/talk WGN 720-AM disclosed this week why she's been going by her mother's maiden name all these years: Her half-brother, Michael Bonnin, was one of 33 young men killed by John Wayne Gacy in 1979.

