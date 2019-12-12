 

Believe Project: $100 for woman who makes scarves and blankets for others

 
Daily Herald report
Posted12/12/2019 5:30 AM

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Scott Malecki of Rolling Meadows. Here is his story ...

"My fiancee, Janice, has been crocheting 100 scarves for the past four years for Cary Grove Ambers for their Christmas gifts.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"She also makes blankets for people she meets. She's a very caring person. She even got an award from Cary Grove Ambers as Volunteer of the Year.

"We need our kitchen and living room remodeled. She deserves this big time. She's still crocheting blankets for people she meets."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Believe Project: $100 to buy McDonald's gift cards for the homeless
Related Article
Believe Project: $100 to buy McDonald's gift cards for the homeless
 
Believe Project: $100 to help a friend who puts everyone before herself
Related Article
Believe Project: $100 to help a friend who puts everyone before herself
 
$100 for a 'beautiful inspiration for others'
Related Article
$100 for a 'beautiful inspiration for others'
 
$100 to celebrate a neighbor's kindness after fire
Related Article
$100 to celebrate a neighbor's kindness after fire
 
Believe Project: Reaching out to help her disabled sister
Related Article
Believe Project: Reaching out to help her disabled sister
 
Believe Project: Honoring a woman who gives back to our vets
Related Article
Believe Project: Honoring a woman who gives back to our vets
 
$100 to help Glen Ellyn family dealing with cystic fibrosis
Related Article
$100 to help Glen Ellyn family dealing with cystic fibrosis
 
Believe Project returns to celebrate season of giving
Related Article
Believe Project returns to celebrate season of giving
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 