Believe Project: $100 for woman who makes scarves and blankets for others

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Scott Malecki of Rolling Meadows. Here is his story ...

"My fiancee, Janice, has been crocheting 100 scarves for the past four years for Cary Grove Ambers for their Christmas gifts.

"She also makes blankets for people she meets. She's a very caring person. She even got an award from Cary Grove Ambers as Volunteer of the Year.

"We need our kitchen and living room remodeled. She deserves this big time. She's still crocheting blankets for people she meets."