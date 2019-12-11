 

Inbound Ike reopens after morning crash

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/11/2019 9:57 AM

All lanes of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway have reopened between Wolf and Mannheim roads after an early morning multivehicle crash blocked all traffic.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. and the lanes were closed almost until 10 a.m. as workers cleared debris and damaged vehicles from the road.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Traffic was expected to move slowly through the area for several hours because of the delays caused by the crash.

No injuries were initially reported.

The crash was the most significant among a bevy that occurred this morning when the area was dusted with snow during the morning commute. The snow was expected to let up before 10 a.m., with most accumulations registering less than half an inch and generally confined to the Western and Southern suburbs.

