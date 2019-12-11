 

Gym classes 'Stop Everything and Chill' for mental health at Metea

  • Students take some time out to color in the gymnasium Wednesday at Metea Valley High School in Aurora, as physical education teachers host "Stop Everything and Chill" day before finals start next week. The chill activities such as coloring and yoga promoted student mental health at a high-pressure time of year.

      Students take some time out to color in the gymnasium Wednesday at Metea Valley High School in Aurora, as physical education teachers host "Stop Everything and Chill" day before finals start next week. The chill activities such as coloring and yoga promoted student mental health at a high-pressure time of year. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Meghan Flannagan leads a yoga session Wednesday as physical education classes at Metea Valley High School in Aurora host a "Stop Everything and Chill" day before finals start next week. The activities in gym classes offered a way to promote student mental health by encouraging relaxation.

      Meghan Flannagan leads a yoga session Wednesday as physical education classes at Metea Valley High School in Aurora host a "Stop Everything and Chill" day before finals start next week. The activities in gym classes offered a way to promote student mental health by encouraging relaxation. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Meredith Jordan and Amanda Briggs came up with the plan to have physical education classes at Metea Valley High School in Aurora host a "Stop Everything and Chill" day.

      Meredith Jordan and Amanda Briggs came up with the plan to have physical education classes at Metea Valley High School in Aurora host a "Stop Everything and Chill" day. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Marie Wilson
 
 
Updated 12/11/2019 3:46 PM

Finals start next week, so soon it might be time to cram for students at Metea Valley High School in Aurora.

But on Wednesday -- during gym class, at least -- it was time to chill.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Physical education classes at the school in Indian Prairie Unit District 204 on Wednesday turned into "Stop Everything and Chill" day.

Instructors, including Meredith Jordan, led the students in a brief mental health presentation, then let them "chill" for one period of their day, engaging in activities such as yoga and coloring.

Jordan said the downtime was meant to remind students of the importance of maintaining their mental health at a time when exams are right around the corner.

"The student pressure is high," Jordan said. "We are hoping this chill day will help students feel a bit more relaxed as we head into the final week of the semester."

