Gym classes 'Stop Everything and Chill' for mental health at Metea

Finals start next week, so soon it might be time to cram for students at Metea Valley High School in Aurora.

But on Wednesday -- during gym class, at least -- it was time to chill.

Physical education classes at the school in Indian Prairie Unit District 204 on Wednesday turned into "Stop Everything and Chill" day.

Instructors, including Meredith Jordan, led the students in a brief mental health presentation, then let them "chill" for one period of their day, engaging in activities such as yoga and coloring.

Jordan said the downtime was meant to remind students of the importance of maintaining their mental health at a time when exams are right around the corner.

"The student pressure is high," Jordan said. "We are hoping this chill day will help students feel a bit more relaxed as we head into the final week of the semester."