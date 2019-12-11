Feder: Sun-Times renews printing, distribution deal with Tribune

The Chicago Sun-Times signed a new lease on life this week by extending its printing and distribution agreement with the parent company of the Chicago Tribune.

Under the deal the Sun-Times will continue to be printed at the Tribune's Freedom Center production plant and Tribune vehicles will continue to deliver the paper.

Similar agreements have been in place since 2007, with the current arrangement set to expire at the end of this year. At its peak the deal was costing the Sun-Times $70 million a year. When the Sun-Times fell behind on payments, Tribune Publishing negotiated the contract down to $25 million a year -- still considered onerous for the struggling tabloid, which has not been profitable in this decade.

