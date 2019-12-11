Feder: Chicago Tribune staffers raise alarm over new owner's 'troubling record'

The unions representing editorial employees at the Chicago Tribune and other Tribune Publishing newspapers are speaking out against their company's new largest shareholder.

In a formal petition made public today, the Chicago Tribune Guild urged the board of Tribune Publishing to push back against Alden Global Capital, the New York-based hedge fund that just acquired a 32 percent stake in the company. It cited Alden's "troubling record of diminishing newspapers' abilities to cover their communities" and its reputation for destroying newspapers by cutting newsroom staffs.

