Burglar steals ashes of baby from Elmhurst house

A burglar stole cremated remains and collector coins from a house on the 200 block of Melrose in Elmhurst, authorities said Wednesday.

Police said they believe the intruder broke a side window to gain entry to the home between 8 a.m. and 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers were called at 3:43 p.m.

The LaDeur family told ABC 7 the cremated remains that were stolen were of their son Billy, who died when he was just 10 days old.

"His ashes and the small memorial, that's all we have," said Sue LaDeur.

Police said they are reviewing neighborhood videos and ask that anyone with information call investigators at (630) 530-3050.