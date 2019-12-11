$100 to buy McDonald's gift cards for the homeless

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is John Spoden of Prospect Heights. Here is his story ...

"If I am fortunate enough to be awarded $100, I, my son and good friends will each add our own money and buy $5 McDonald's gift cards. In each of the past three years, we have purchased 80 gift cards.

"I would again have two local churches distribute the gift cards to PADS (Public Action to Deliver Shelter) attendees during the winter season. In our area, seven churches each provide shelter to the homeless one night a week during the winter months. They average from 30 to 40 homeless residents each night.

"I have been rewarded in the past and am trying again this year because the homeless can still use the help. The churches have told me how much the gift cards are appreciated.

"This will help about 80 homeless get some warmth in the cold winter. It also gives us donors a warm feeling."