All inbound lanes on Eisenhower blocked due to multivehicle crash

All lanes of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway are blocked between Wolf and Mannheim roads because of a multivehicle crash.

Workers are on the scene clearing debris and vehicles from the crash that occurred just before 8 a.m., according to media reports.

No injuries were initially reported.

Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

The crash was the most significant among a bevy that occurred this morning when the area was dusted with snow during the morning commute. The snow is expected to let up before 10 a.m., with most accumulations registering less than half an inch and generally confined to the Western and Southern suburbs.