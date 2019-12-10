Pedestrian killed by Metra train in Arlington Heights

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an inbound Metra train at the station at Arlington International Racecourse this morning.

Metra officials said they were notified of the incident just before 7:30 a.m.

The train that struck the unidentified pedestrian was not making a stop at the station.

Trains were halted for a short time on the busy line, but Metra is now allowing train traffic through the area, though no stops are being made at the Arlington Park station.

Police initially closed off Wilke Road at Northwest Highway for the investigation as well. It's unclear if any road closures are still in effect, though the investigation remains ongoing at the scene.