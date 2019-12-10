 

Pedestrian killed by Metra train in Arlington Heights

  • Arlington Heights police are at the Arlington Park Metra station where a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning by a Metra train.

  • Arlington Heights police say their investigation of a train striking a pedestrian at the Arlington Park station has caused them to close Wilke Road at Northwest Highway and traffic in the area is being diverted.

  • Arlington Heights police on the scene at the Arlington Park Metra station where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra train early Tuesday morning.

Daily Herald report
Updated 12/10/2019 9:38 AM

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an inbound Metra train at the station at Arlington International Racecourse this morning.

Metra officials said they were notified of the incident just before 7:30 a.m.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The train that struck the unidentified pedestrian was not making a stop at the station.

Trains were halted for a short time on the busy line, but Metra is now allowing train traffic through the area, though no stops are being made at the Arlington Park station.

Police initially closed off Wilke Road at Northwest Highway for the investigation as well. It's unclear if any road closures are still in effect, though the investigation remains ongoing at the scene.

