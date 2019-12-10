Former Arlington Heights Mayor James T. Ryan, advocate for downtown growth, dies

James T. Ryan, who served as Arlington Heights mayor from 1975 to 1989, has died. He was 85. Daily Herald File Photo, 1989

James T. Ryan, the former Arlington Heights mayor who helped shape redevelopment of the village's downtown in the 1970s and 1980s, has died.

Ryan, 85, served as mayor from 1975 to 1989 and was an elected Cook County judge from 1996 to 2004, presiding over cases at the Rolling Meadows courthouse. He later moved to Inverness.

He died Friday of natural causes.

"It's a passing of a piece of history in this town," said Ernie Blomquist, the longtime village prosecutor for Arlington Heights who came aboard when Ryan was mayor.

Born in Yonkers, New York, James Ryan came to the Northwest suburbs after law school at the University of Wisconsin. He joined the Arlington Heights plan commission in 1967, then was elected to the village board in 1970 before becoming mayor.

Carol Ryan, his wife of 45 years, described him as a driving force behind several developments in the community, from helping bring Lake Michigan water to town to assisting Arlington International Racecourse in securing a tax break to reopen after fire destroyed the grandstand in 1985.

He also oversaw the creation of the village's first tax-increment financing districts on the north and south ends of town to help fund redevelopment by funneling some property taxes to it. Around the same time, he was part of the debate over the creation of the 15-story, much-opposed Dunton Tower high-rise.

He told the Daily Herald in 2000 that downtown redevelopment was like playing a contemplative game of checkers, doing things one step at a time and praying you're making the right move. Already at the turn of the century, with new businesses, quick-selling condominiums and the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, some of his earlier efforts were starting to pay off.

"I had some doubt as to whether we ever would achieve that," Ryan said in the 2000 interview. "This will be successful. There's no doubt about that."

Ryan, a patent attorney by practice, started most days at 5 a.m. at his desk at village hall, before jumping on the train to go to his law office, then returning at night to village hall.

"He had a work ethic," Blomquist said. "I don't know where he got his energy from."

A celebration of life is planned for the spring.