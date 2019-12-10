Celebrating woman's efforts to build a new school playground

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Michelle Brewington of Hinckley.

Here is her story ...

"I would like to nominate Ashley from Hinckley-Big Rock Elementary School. Our school's playground is in dire need of an update, and Ashley has been working tirelessly over the past couple years to do whatever she can to raise money to build a new one.

"She has organized so many fun fundraisers for community members and students and has gotten a lot of support through volunteers -- they have created a Playground Project Group -- to work together to help improve the lives of the children at our school. She has done such an amazing job bringing the community together to support a cause, and it has had such a positive impact on our school.

"She is very deserving of the Believe Project envelope to help fund the playground she is working so hard to get for our school."

