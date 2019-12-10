 

Believe Project: $100 to help a friend who puts everyone before herself

 
Daily Herald report
Posted12/10/2019 5:30 AM

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Diane Purpura of Bartlett. Here is her story ...

"I would like to help a very special friend who never complains. She lives alone and has a daughter who lost mobility and cannot walk.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"My friend takes care and worries about everyone before herself. She makes Christmas sugar walnuts for everyone, but can't this year because they are so expensive.

"She is 80 years old and this would be a great surprise."

• Do you know someone worth celebrating in our Believe Project? Submit your nominee at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.

