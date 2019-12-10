At last, interchange at Route 47 and I-88 will let Sugar Grove drivers go east

After years with no access to and from the east on I-88, Sugar Grove residents finally can hop on the Reagan Memorial Tollway from Route 47 and drive to Chicago.

The village and Illinois tollway opened a remodeled interchange at Route 47 and I-88 that includes new ramps to and from the east in time for the afternoon rush Tuesday.

The original interchange built in the 1970s was a partial one, with ramps to and from the west only.

"After 15 years of working on this interchange, the question of why the east ramps were not originally constructed can be put to rest," Village President Sean Michels said.

The Route 47/I-88 project, used by 3,000 vehicles daily, cost $25 million with Sugar Grove, the tollway, Kane County and Illinois Department of Transportation providing funds.

Workers also rebuilt the existing Route 47 bridge over the toll road.

Tollway Executive Director Jose Alvarez said the location fitted with the agency's strategy of partnering with other governments to improve mobility for drivers.

Michels added: "This interchange will be a catalyst for economic development. As you see along I-88 to the east, a full interchange helps spur development. We hope to diversify our tax base as a result of the improvements.

"Further, the completed interchange will reduce miles traveled for most residents in western Kane County and eliminate a very confusing interchange."

The partial interchange had no fees; the new version offers all-electronic toll plazas on the ramps taking traffic to and from the east. Tolls will cost drivers with I-PASS 55 cents, and truck tolls will range from $1.95 to $5.

Drivers without I-PASS can pay tolls online at illinoistollway.com/tolling-information/unpaid-tolls.

Also Thursday, officials announced that a new, full interchange at Route 23 and the Jane Addams Tollway (I-90) in Marengo will open Dec. 23.

The Route 23 project cost $33.4 million and is the first full-access interchange to I-90 in McHenry County. Traffic projections estimate 4,800 vehicles daily.