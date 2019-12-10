 

At last, interchange at Route 47 and I-88 will let Sugar Grove drivers go east

  • A rebuilt interchange at Route 47 and the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) offering full access for drivers opened Tuesday in Sugar Grove.

      A rebuilt interchange at Route 47 and the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) offering full access for drivers opened Tuesday in Sugar Grove. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • A rebuilt interchange at Route 47 and the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) offering full access for drivers opened Tuesday in Sugar Grove.

      A rebuilt interchange at Route 47 and the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) offering full access for drivers opened Tuesday in Sugar Grove. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Illinois tollway workers remove safety barricades from new ramps on the interchange at Route and I-88 in Sugar Grove.

      Illinois tollway workers remove safety barricades from new ramps on the interchange at Route and I-88 in Sugar Grove. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 12/10/2019 5:07 PM

After years with no access to and from the east on I-88, Sugar Grove residents finally can hop on the Reagan Memorial Tollway from Route 47 and drive to Chicago.

The village and Illinois tollway opened a remodeled interchange at Route 47 and I-88 that includes new ramps to and from the east in time for the afternoon rush Tuesday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The original interchange built in the 1970s was a partial one, with ramps to and from the west only.

"After 15 years of working on this interchange, the question of why the east ramps were not originally constructed can be put to rest," Village President Sean Michels said.

The Route 47/I-88 project, used by 3,000 vehicles daily, cost $25 million with Sugar Grove, the tollway, Kane County and Illinois Department of Transportation providing funds.

Workers also rebuilt the existing Route 47 bridge over the toll road.

Tollway Executive Director Jose Alvarez said the location fitted with the agency's strategy of partnering with other governments to improve mobility for drivers.

Michels added: "This interchange will be a catalyst for economic development. As you see along I-88 to the east, a full interchange helps spur development. We hope to diversify our tax base as a result of the improvements.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Further, the completed interchange will reduce miles traveled for most residents in western Kane County and eliminate a very confusing interchange."

The partial interchange had no fees; the new version offers all-electronic toll plazas on the ramps taking traffic to and from the east. Tolls will cost drivers with I-PASS 55 cents, and truck tolls will range from $1.95 to $5.

Drivers without I-PASS can pay tolls online at illinoistollway.com/tolling-information/unpaid-tolls.

Also Thursday, officials announced that a new, full interchange at Route 23 and the Jane Addams Tollway (I-90) in Marengo will open Dec. 23.

The Route 23 project cost $33.4 million and is the first full-access interchange to I-90 in McHenry County. Traffic projections estimate 4,800 vehicles daily.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Are Illinois tollway payment machines shortchanging cash-paying drivers?
Related Article
Are Illinois tollway payment machines shortchanging cash-paying drivers?
 
Tollway's I-490 project inching toward O'Hare's back door
Related Article
Tollway's I-490 project inching toward O'Hare's back door
 
Related Article
Suburban construction projects that will affect traffic
 
Related Article
Warehouses, businesses eyed for 760 acres off tollway in Sugar Grove
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 