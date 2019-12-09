 

Palatine votes to allow marijuana businesses in town

  • About 140 people for and against marijuana businesses operating in Palatine attended Monday night's village council meeting. Some supporters wore green "Opt In" shirts while opponents donned white "Opt Out" T-shirts.

      About 140 people for and against marijuana businesses operating in Palatine attended Monday night's village council meeting. Some supporters wore green "Opt In" shirts while opponents donned white "Opt Out" T-shirts. Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine village council members Monday night listen to details before deciding whether to allow marijuana businesses in town.

      Palatine village council members Monday night listen to details before deciding whether to allow marijuana businesses in town. Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 
Updated 12/9/2019 11:43 PM

Palatine village council members Monday night voted to allow marijuana retailers in the town.

Recreational pot use by those 21 and older becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1. Towns can't outlaw its use, but they are allowed to prohibit businesses that sell it or restrict their location.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Mayor Jim Schwantz said the village was "boxed into a really bad law" and that no one on the council is endorsing marijuana use. Business will need a special use permit and can operate only in certain business districts such as the North Rand Road corridor or manufacturing areas.

"It's an unfortunate situation," Schwantz said. "I hate that we're in this situation."

Village council members also approved a maximum 3% local tax on pot sales allowed in the village. The village also received confirmation its local 1% food and beverage tax would apply to baked goods, candies, drinks and other prepared offerings with weed in them.

About 140 people who filled the village council chambers represented both sides of the issue Monday evening. Many of those in favor of the marijuana sales donned green T-shirts emblazoned with "Opt In," while several opponents wore white "Opt Out" tees.

Palatine Village Manager Reid Ottesen said projections indicate legal use of recreational marijuana could increase annual police costs by $179,800. The costs would be from more DUI arrests for drivers suspected of having used pot.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Ottesen said one marijuana dispensary could produce $200,000 to $400,000 in annual sales taxes. In addition to offsetting the increased police costs, he said, the sales taxes could help fund a social worker specializing in substance abuse and mental health issues, as well as capital projects and other nonoperational expenses.

Roughly 40 speakers gave their opinions on the marijuana issue to the village council. Similar to previous meetings, those in favor of allowing the pot retailers cited the potential for additional sales tax revenue.

"Palatine has an opportunity to keep sales tax dollars in its village," said James Dittrich, a lifelong village resident and zoning board of appeals member.

Opponents reiterated concerns that weed businesses would lead to declining property values, harm children and be an improper revenue source. Resident Vicky Wilson cited several suburbs that have exercised local control by opting out and asked Palatine to do the same.

"All I'm hearing about is the money, money, money," Wilson said. Village boards in neighboring Deer Park and Long Grove have voted against allowing marijuana businesses. However, elected officials in the border community of Rolling Meadows this month voted to allow one business to sell recreational marijuana in the city -- the existing medical marijuana dispensary in town.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Marijuana sales backers organizing to counter visible 'Opt Out' group in Palatine
Related Article
Marijuana sales backers organizing to counter visible 'Opt Out' group in Palatine
 
Palatine panel recommends rules for pot sales with 'Opt Out' group in attendance
Related Article
Palatine panel recommends rules for pot sales with 'Opt Out' group in attendance
 
Opt in vs. opt out: How recreational marijuana has created dueling grassroots movements
Related Article
Opt in vs. opt out: How recreational marijuana has created dueling grassroots movements
 
'Historical lesson' puts Chinese community against recreational pot sales
Related Article
'Historical lesson' puts Chinese community against recreational pot sales
 
Palatine leaders want to see more research on pot sales
Related Article
Palatine leaders want to see more research on pot sales
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 