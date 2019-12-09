Foxx's name will appear first on primary ballot

Top row, from left: Democrats Kim Foxx, Bill Conway and Donna More. Bottom row, from left: Republicans Pat O'Brien and Christopher Pfannkuche and Democrat Bob Fioretti. Campaign photos and Chicago Sun-Times file photos

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx won the top spot on the March ballot and former Chicago Alderman Bob Fioretti the last position for that race in a lottery Monday morning to set the ballot order for candidates in the primary election.

Candidates competing for the same office who filed "simultaneously" at 9 a.m. Nov. 25, the first day of candidate filing, were eligible for a chance to win the top ballot spot. Candidates who filed between 4 and 5 p.m. Dec. 2, the last day of filing, were included in a separate lottery for the last spot on the ballot.

In the state's attorney's race, former prosecutors Bill Conway and Donna More will be sandwiched between Foxx and Fioretti in the second and third spots, respectively.

Pat O'Brien will appear first on the Republican ballot. Christopher Pfannkuche will appear second.

