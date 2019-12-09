Feder: The time looks right for a Bob Sirott encore

It's been two years since the husband-and-wife team of Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano were cut from WLS 890-AM as the Cumulus Media station doubled down on its conservative talk format.

The jury may still be out on whether WLS made the right move in the purge that also cost the jobs of Steve Dahl and Ramblin' Ray Stevens among other local radio veterans. But it looks like the time is right for Sirott to return to Chicago broadcasting full time.

Multiple sources confirmed that Sirott's agent, Steve Mandell, is in serious talks with WGN 720-AM, the Nexstar Media news/talk station, and Marquee Sports Network, the future TV home of the Chicago Cubs.

Nothing is official yet, but the interest in Sirott is good news for fans of the Chicago treasure, who's been a hometown radio star since he began as a Top 40 disc jockey in the '70s. An equally legendary run as a TV news anchor and reporter here earned him induction in the Silver Circle of the Chicago/Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2015.

