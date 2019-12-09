ATV driver critically injured in Lake County crash
Updated 12/9/2019 9:39 AM
A 56-year-old man is in critical condition after suffering severe injuries Sunday when an ATV he was driving crashed near Zion, authorities said Monday.
According to Lake County Sheriff's police, the man was driving the ATV westbound on 17th Street, east of Sheridan Road, at about 3 p.m. when it veered off the roadway to the right, struck an embankment and rolled over.
The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the vehicle in the crash, authorities said. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he remained Monday in critical condition.
The Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating the crash.
