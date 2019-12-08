Prosecutors: Retired priest was asked if he was OK to drive before fatal hit-and-run
Updated 12/8/2019 4:35 PM
A retired priest accused of a drunkenly running over a pair of parish teachers and driving off without providing help was asked if he was OK to drive shortly before leaving a staff holiday party earlier this week in Orland Park, Cook County prosecutors said at the Rev. Paul Burak's bail hearing Saturday.
Burak, 73, who assured them he was fine to drive, now faces charges of aggravated driving under the influence and leaving the scene of the fatal crash.
St. Michael teachers Margaret "Rone" Leja and Elizabeth Kosteck were struck as they walked to their cars just before 8 p.m. Wednesday after leaving the party at the Square Celt Ale House & Grill near the Orland Square Mall, prosecutors said.
For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.