Prosecutors: Retired priest was asked if he was OK to drive before fatal hit-and-run

A retired priest accused of a drunkenly running over a pair of parish teachers and driving off without providing help was asked if he was OK to drive shortly before leaving a staff holiday party earlier this week in Orland Park, Cook County prosecutors said at the Rev. Paul Burak's bail hearing Saturday.

Burak, 73, who assured them he was fine to drive, now faces charges of aggravated driving under the influence and leaving the scene of the fatal crash.

St. Michael teachers Margaret "Rone" Leja and Elizabeth Kosteck were struck as they walked to their cars just before 8 p.m. Wednesday after leaving the party at the Square Celt Ale House & Grill near the Orland Square Mall, prosecutors said.

For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.