Elgin man faces multiple weapons charges

A 21-year-old Elgin man faces multiple felony weapons charges stemming from separate events spaced nearly a year apart.

Tyran Campbell, of the 400 block of Fremont Street, is charged with five counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, as well as misdemeanor marijuana possession, Elgin police announced Sunday.

Campbell, who faces up to three years in prison if convicted of the weapons charges, appeared in Kane County bond court Saturday, when a judge set his bail at $40,000. He remained held in the county jail Sunday, records indicate.

Police said the first case against Campbell dates back to Dec. 11, 2018, when officers were called to the 400 block of Park Street on a report of a person with a gun. Campbell was identified as a person who fled from officers, who later found a handgun during a search of the area, police said.

Forensic analysis received by the department recently also linked Campbell to the recovered handgun, according to police.

Campbell also is charged in connection with a report Thursday, Dec. 5, of someone pointing a gun during a verbal altercation involving people in passing vehicles in the area of Fremont Street and North Gifford Street, police said.

As officers arrived on the scene, Campbell fled on foot and was seen throwing an object, later found to be a handgun, under a vehicle, according to police. Campbell was captured and was discovered with a small amount of marijuana in his possession, police said.

"We would like to thank our community for being diligent and reporting these incidents to us," Elgin police Chief Ana Lalley said in an announcement of the arrest. "Please remember if you see something, say something."