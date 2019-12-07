Police: Two shootings, shots fired in Elgin not connected

Two shootings and a report of shots fired this week in Elgin are not connected, police said Saturday.

Elgin police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Levine Court about 4:30 p.m. Friday and found a 28-year-old injured man. His woulds appeared serious, though non-life-threatening, according to a police Facebook post.

The shooting remained under investigation, police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said.

No injuries were reported after shots were fired, also Friday afternoon, in the 900 block of Marlene Avenue, police said.

Two juveniles are facing felony charges in a shooting Tuesday that injured a 14-year-old girl. The girl was a passenger in a moving vehicle near the intersection of Highland Avenue and State Street, and was not the intended target, police said. Her injuries were serious but a full recovery was expected, police said.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include ElginPD in the beginning of the narrative.