Prosecutors: Man threatened to 'blast' police in Arlington Heights standoff

A judge set bail at $100,000 for an Arlington Heights man who prosecutors say threatened to "blast" police following what was described as a standoff early Thursday at an apartment in downtown Arlington Heights.

Nicholas Wagner, 42, faces charges of aggravated battery to a police officer, attempted assault of a police officer, domestic battery and resisting arrest. If convicted of the most serious charge, he could face up to seven years in prison.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance about 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 0-100 block of Campbell Street, prosecutors said.

Outside the apartment's closed door, police heard people screaming and yelling, including a woman saying, "You better calm down or someone is going to call police," said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Loukas Kalliantasis. When the woman opened the door, Wagner slammed it onto her hand, injuring it, Kalliantasis said.

As officers entered the apartment, Wagner disappeared into the interior and returned holding a large kitchen knife which he brandished "in an assaultive posture," Kalliantasis said. In response, a uniformed officer used a Taser on Wagner as the officer backed into the building's common hallway, Kalliantasis said.

Closing the door, Wagner told police, "If you come near this door again, I'm going to blast you with my shotgun," Kalliantasis said.

Members of the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System's SWAT team arrived and engaged in what police described as a "prolonged effort" to negotiate Wagner's surrender. During verbal exchanges, Wagner again threatened to shoot the officers, Kalliantasis said.

Prosecutors say Wagner again opened the door. Using a large mirror as a shield and carrying a fireplace poker, he swung the poker at an officer, striking the officer's thumb, Kalliantasis said.

The standoff concluded with officers using a Taser on Wagner a second time and taking him into custody.

Prosecutors did not indicate how long the standoff lasted. Wagner next appears in court Dec. 19.