Man faces multiple charges after standoff with Arlington Heights police

A judge set bail at $100,000 for a man who police arrested following what was described as a standoff early Thursday at an apartment in downtown Arlington Heights.

Nicholas Wagner, 42, faces charges of aggravated battery to a police officer, attempted assault of a police officer, domestic battery and resisting arrest.

According to authorities, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance about 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 0-100 block of Campbell Street. At the apartment they encountered a woman who had suffered "minor injuries to her extremities," according to police. Officers instructed Wagner to leave the building but he refused, brandished a knife and threatened gunfire, authorities said.

"If you come through this door again I'm going to blast you with my shotgun," prosecutors say Wagner told police.

Officers attempted to Taser him but the Taser didn't work, and Wagner closed the door and barricaded himself inside. After what police described as a "prolonged effort" to negotiate Wagner's surrender, police released pepper spray into the apartment, which prompted Wagner to open the door. He continued to threaten and resist officers but was ultimately taken into custody, police said.

Wagner next appears in court on Dec. 19.