Man charged in fatal August hit-and-run crash near Lombard

A man accused of leaving the scene of an Aug. 30 fatal crash near Lombard was arrested this week, due, in part, to co-workers' reports to police.

Bail was set Friday at $150,000 for Luciano Pantaleon of Berwyn, who authorities say struck and killed a 78-year-old man.

Pantaleon, 49, turned himself in to authorities before DuPage County Judge Jeffrey MacKay.

Assistant state's attorney Kristin Sullivan requested $500,000 bail.

Pantaleon is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident that caused injury or death.

According to Sullivan, Pantaleon was driving east on Roosevelt Road near Addison Road at 12:10 a.m. when he struck pedestrian Robert Szabo.

Pantaleon got out of his Ford F250 pickup truck, as did a witness who was driving another car. The witness spoke to Pantaleon, who told her "He (Szabo) would be OK," Sullivan told MacKay. Pantaleon then drove away.

DuPage County sheriff's deputies were able to get a photo from a video camera showing a white truck driving on Roosevelt Road that matched the truck described by the witness. And, a Glen Ellyn police squad car video showed a similar white truck pulling out of the Baker Hill shopping center parking lot in Glen Ellyn shortly before the crash.

The only business that would have been open in that shopping center at that time of night was Ellyn's Tap and Grill, Sullivan said. Investigators quickly reviewed videos from that business, but did not see the white truck. However, an employee called police Dec. 2, and said she had reviewed the video footage again and discovered the video time indicator was an hour off.

The employee also noted a line cook had told her Pantaleon, who also worked at Ellyn's, had said he had been in an accident.

Investigators determined Pantaleon also worked at a car wash, Sullivan said, and that he had asked a supervisor for the name of a lawyer, telling him he had had a few drinks before being involved in an accident.

Wednesday, investigators searched Pantaleon's truck. Although the front grill appeared to have been replaced, damage was found behind it, Sullivan said. A piece of the truck found at the scene matched the damage "almost perfectly, like a jigsaw puzzle," Sullivan said.

If Pantaleon posts bond, he will have to wear an alcohol-intake monitor and a GPS tracker.

His next court date is Jan. 6.