$100 to celebrate a neighbor's kindness after fire

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Caryn Walt of Hanover Park. Here is her story ...

"I would love to give back to my neighbor, Valerie. Val has helped us so much. A fire struck our home on July 12, my son's birthday. Thank God my family and pups are all safe. But everything we owned was lost in the fire.

"Valerie went all out to collect donations and took care of our dogs. Her living room was flooded with all the donations she has received for us.

"We still don't know how to ever repay her for the kindness she has shown us. Valerie is the greatest and has become a very wonderful caring friend and a part of our family. She's also keeping me updated on the progress of our house being rebuilt.

"I can go on and on about her."

