Slain Park City woman was stabbed multiple times, beaten, coroner says

The 68-year-old Park City woman killed early Tuesday morning was stabbed multiple times and beaten, the Lake County coroner said late Wednesday night.

The coroner's office was called to a Park City home on 7th Street at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday for a death investigation, Coroner Howard Cooper said. An autopsy was performed on Nancy Wilcox at 9:15 a.m.

"The preliminary autopsy results indicate she died of multiple sharp and blunt force injuries," Cooper said in a statement.

Jeffery M. Thrall, 60, no permanent address, is charged with first-degree murder in the case. A Lake County state's attorney's office's investigation determined he stabbed Wilcox, a relative, after his release from Lake County jail, authorities say.

Park City police and the Gurnee Fire Department had responded to a call for a person in distress, and Wilcox was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities had identified Thrall as the person of interest.

Investigators found Wilcox's vehicle at a service station in Waukegan near the area of Green Bay Road and Sunset Avenue shortly after the murder. Authorities say they saw a person inside the vehicle who matched the description of Thrall, and he was taken into custody.

Thrall was charged with two counts of first-degree murder Tuesday, and a Lake County judge set his bail at $5 million. He is next due in court at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19.

Toxicology results are pending, Cooper said, and the investigation into Wilcox's death continues by the coroner's office, the Park City Police Department and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Cooper said his office has been "in close contact with Ms. Wilcox's family."

"This is truly a tragedy," Cooper said.