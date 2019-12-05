Feder: Retiring 'Fly Jock' Tom Joyner comes home to Chicago

On the eve of his retirement, Radio Hall of Famer Tom Joyner is taking a victory lap in Chicago.

On the eve of his retirement, Radio Hall of Famer Tom Joyner is taking a victory lap in Chicago, Robert Feder writes.

He'll be the guest of honor Saturday at "The World's Largest Day Party" at Chicago State University's Jacoby Dickens Center, 9501 South King Drive.

The event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. is hosted by 95.1 FM Clubsteppin Chicago, which airs Joyner's syndicated morning show.

The pioneering urban radio personality skyrocketed to fame as the legendary "Fly Jock" in the '80s and '90s at WGCI 107.5-FM.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.