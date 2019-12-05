Believe Project: Reaching out to help her disabled sister

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Linda Bailey of Shorewood. Here is her story ...

"I would like to help my sister. She has been disabled for many years, as was her husband. He was very sick and died in February. She has been in and out the hospital since then and her house has been neglected.

"I have installed a new roof and gutters and done yard work for her. I will be power washing her house and continue to try and help with exterior labor.

"I need to replace her carpet, which is worn through to the padding. I have no more money to give her, but this could help and give her hope.

"She has been depressed and feeling overwhelmed by all that has happened. I'm trying to help her know there is still a chance for her to feel good about herself and her home, which she says she is embarrassed by.

"Please help me help Kathy. She is a great person who just has faced lots of sadness."

• Do you know someone worth celebrating in our Believe Project? Submit your nominee at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.