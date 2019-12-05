Bail reduced for Aurora woman accused in fatal stabbing of Naperville man

Jessica Hoskin of Aurora is charged in the stabbing death of a Naperville man in October.

Bail was reduced Thursday for an Aurora woman accused of stabbing a Naperville man to death Oct. 1.

And Jessica Hoskin's attorney said Hoskin told Naperville police that night that she acted in self-defense. DuPage County Judge Liam Brennan lowered the bail to $150,000 from the original $500,000 set when Hoskin was charged. That means to be released from jail, she will need to post $15,000.

If Hoskin, 29, posts bail, she will have to live with her mother and wear a GPS monitor.

In a motion for bail reduction filed Dec. 2, defense attorney Scott Kent said a witness testified to the grand jury that he was on the phone with Hoskin on Oct. 1 and heard the victim, Scott Hardy, threaten to kill her.

According to Kent's motion, Hoskin told Naperville police Hardy had held a 6- to 8-inch-long metal object to her face. And when paramedics found Hardy, he had a metal object in his hand, according to Kent's motion.

Naperville police were called by neighbors around 8:45 p.m. to a disturbance at an apartment on the 700 block of Inland Circle. They found Hardy, 54, alone, in a living-room chair. He had been stabbed on the left side of his neck, under the jawbone. It severed his carotid artery and jugular vein.

Investigators said they believe Hoskin was watching television with Hardy, and the two began arguing.

After the stabbing, Hoskin drove home, then she and her mother drove to the Naperville Police Department, according to Kent's motion. Finding the lobby locked, they went to the Aurora Police Department, and officers brought her to Naperville police.