Santa and his elves bring holiday joy to children's hospital

Bells attached to elf boots jingled through the hallways with every step that Amita Health Women's and Children's Hospital Child Life Specialist Mary Kate Dvorak took Wednesday.

Dvorak and colleagues dressed as elves as they pushed a giant cart of toys for children receiving care at the Hoffman Estates facility.

They teamed with Santa and Mrs. Claus to deliver a haul that included everything from American Girl dolls and "Frozen" toys, to an Xbox video game console for a lucky teen.

In all, 17 children had some of their holiday wishes come true. Dvorak and her fellow elves couldn't hold back tears as Santa delivered gifts to the excited children.

It was the fifth consecutive year Amita staff partnered with Meijer to bring some holiday spirit to the hospital.