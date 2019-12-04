 

Santa and his elves bring holiday joy to children's hospital

  • Santa gives a giant hug to Isabella Aguirre, 4, of Elgin on Wednesday as he visited kids receiving treatment at Amita Health Women's and Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates.

      Santa gives a giant hug to Isabella Aguirre, 4, of Elgin on Wednesday as he visited kids receiving treatment at Amita Health Women's and Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Pediatric intensive care nurse Maritza Lillibridge wraps one of Santa's presents Wednesday at Amita Health Women's and Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates.

      Pediatric intensive care nurse Maritza Lillibridge wraps one of Santa's presents Wednesday at Amita Health Women's and Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A large cart of gifts is wheeled into place Wednesday for Santa's visit to kids being treated at Amita Health Women's and Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates.

      A large cart of gifts is wheeled into place Wednesday for Santa's visit to kids being treated at Amita Health Women's and Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Ras Singh, 17, of Woodstock is surprised with an Xbox video game system from Santa and Mrs. Claus on Wednesday at Amita Health Women's and Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates.

      Ras Singh, 17, of Woodstock is surprised with an Xbox video game system from Santa and Mrs. Claus on Wednesday at Amita Health Women's and Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Amita Health Women's and Children's Hospital Child Life Specialist Mary Kate Dvorak gets a hug from one of Santa's helpers Wednesday in Hoffman Estates.

      Amita Health Women's and Children's Hospital Child Life Specialist Mary Kate Dvorak gets a hug from one of Santa's helpers Wednesday in Hoffman Estates. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Gifts related to the "Frozen" movies were at the top of the list for Isabella Aguirre, 4, of Elgin on Wednesday when Santa came to Amita Health Women's and Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates to hand out gifts to children.

      Gifts related to the "Frozen" movies were at the top of the list for Isabella Aguirre, 4, of Elgin on Wednesday when Santa came to Amita Health Women's and Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates to hand out gifts to children. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Gifts related to the "Frozen" movies were at the top of the list for Isabella Aguirre, 4, of Elgin on Wednesday when Santa came to Amita Health Women's and Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates to hand out gifts to children.

      Gifts related to the "Frozen" movies were at the top of the list for Isabella Aguirre, 4, of Elgin on Wednesday when Santa came to Amita Health Women's and Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates to hand out gifts to children. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Santa's helpers sing "Feliz Navidad" to Isabella Aguirre, 4, of Elgin on Wednesday at Amita Health Women's and Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates.

      Santa's helpers sing "Feliz Navidad" to Isabella Aguirre, 4, of Elgin on Wednesday at Amita Health Women's and Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 12/4/2019 6:26 PM

Bells attached to elf boots jingled through the hallways with every step that Amita Health Women's and Children's Hospital Child Life Specialist Mary Kate Dvorak took Wednesday.

Dvorak and colleagues dressed as elves as they pushed a giant cart of toys for children receiving care at the Hoffman Estates facility.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

They teamed with Santa and Mrs. Claus to deliver a haul that included everything from American Girl dolls and "Frozen" toys, to an Xbox video game console for a lucky teen.

In all, 17 children had some of their holiday wishes come true. Dvorak and her fellow elves couldn't hold back tears as Santa delivered gifts to the excited children.

It was the fifth consecutive year Amita staff partnered with Meijer to bring some holiday spirit to the hospital.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 