Feder: Lee Bey rejoins Sun-Times as editorial writer
Updated 12/4/2019 6:44 AM
Chicago journalist and author Lee Bey, who gained a wide following as architecture critic of the Sun-Times, is returning to the paper as a part-time editorial writer, Robert Feder writes.
He'll work three to four days a week with editorial page editor Tom McNamee.
"Lee brings a deep understanding of our city, its people, its architecture, its physical and social landscape and its politics to our newspaper, which helped give him his start as a celebrated writer, photographer, teacher and consultant," Sun-Times editor-in-chief Chris Fusco told staffers in an email.
