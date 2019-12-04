Feder: Lee Bey rejoins Sun-Times as editorial writer

Chicago journalist and author Lee Bey, who gained a wide following as architecture critic of the Sun-Times, is returning to the paper as a part-time editorial writer, Robert Feder writes.

He'll work three to four days a week with editorial page editor Tom McNamee.

"Lee brings a deep understanding of our city, its people, its architecture, its physical and social landscape and its politics to our newspaper, which helped give him his start as a celebrated writer, photographer, teacher and consultant," Sun-Times editor-in-chief Chris Fusco told staffers in an email.

