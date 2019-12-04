2 written threats found in Metea Valley bathrooms, police say they are not credible

Written threats against Metea Valley High School in Aurora have been found twice this week in bathrooms at the school.

Aurora police have discounted both threats as not credible, Principal Darrell Echols wrote in emails to parents sent Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon. But the school on Eola Road on the city's far east side in Indian Prairie Unit District 204 is seeing an increased security presence.

"We understand that due to these two incidents, parents and students may have a heightened sense of concern this week," Echols wrote in Wednesday's message. "As a result, the Aurora police will have an increased presence on campus for the remainder of the week."

The first threat was found Monday and resulted in charges against a juvenile Metea student, Aurora police spokesman Paris Lewbel said. Lewbel said the student has been charged with disorderly conduct. Echols said the student also faces school discipline.

The second threat was found Wednesday, and Echols said he anticipates "similar legal consequences" in this case. Lewbel said a police investigation into the second threat is ongoing.

Echols thanked students who came forward to tell school officials about the threats. He encouraged parents to speak with their children about "the seriousness of making threats or sharing threats on social media and encourage them to always report suspicious activity to a trusted adult."