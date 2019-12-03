Police: Man faces child pornography charges after employer finds images on memory card

A Darien man faces felony charges after a digital memory card containing images of child pornography was found by his St. Charles employer, police said.

Richard A. Kusnierz, 58, of the 0-99 block of Janet Avenue, is charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography, according to court records.

St. Charles police responded Nov. 25 to a business on the 3800 block of Ohio Avenue, where the digital storage device containing explicit images had been found on the floor, Deputy Chief Erik Mahan said in a news release. An investigation led authorities to a group of other memory cards with content that linked them to Kusnierz, officials said.

Kusnierz, an employee of the business, was arrested Monday, police said. His next court date is Friday.

If convicted, he faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to five years in prison, as well as lifetime registration as a sex offender, court records show.

He is being held on $35,000 bail at the Kane County jail.

• Daily Herald staff writer Harry Hitzeman contributed to this report.