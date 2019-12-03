 

Police: Drunken driver rear-ends Bartlett squad vehicle

  • David Chavez-Tovar, 30, of Elgin

Updated 12/3/2019 10:39 AM

An Elgin man accused of rear-ending a Bartlett police patrol vehicle early Sunday faces driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic charges, authorities said Tuesday.

David Chavez-Tovar, 30, of Elgin also is charged with driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more, and was cited with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving with an expired license.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A Bartlett patrol officer reported that he was standing outside his marked vehicle at 2 a.m. Sunday while conducting a traffic stop on westbound Lake Street at North Bartlett Road when a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Chavez-Tovar rear-ended the police vehicle.

Neither Chavez-Tovar nor the officer were injured.

An investigation led police to accuse Chavez-Tovar of driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities said.

Chavaz-Tovar was released on a $3,000 individual bail bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 8 at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

